Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive will be its last – Chechen commander

Apti Alaudinov, an assistant to Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, believes that the possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be Kyiv's last.

"This [possible counteroffensive] will already be the last call for Ukraine. This state no longer has manpower,” Alaudinov said.

The Russian troops detected the whereabouts of military equipment that Ukraine had received from the West, he also said. However, Russian fighters have not had any encounters with Western military hardware on the battlefield yet, he added.

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian side experiences serious problems with delivering and maintaining this equipment.

On March 29, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of We Are Together with Russia movement, said that Kyiv was preparing several scenarios for a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region. According to him, it goes about both ground and landing operations to cross the Dnieper River in the Enerhodar region and in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.