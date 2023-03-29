World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive will be its last – Chechen commander

Incidents

Apti Alaudinov, an assistant to Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, believes that the possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be Kyiv's last.

Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive will be its last – Chechen commander

"This [possible counteroffensive] will already be the last call for Ukraine. This state no longer has manpower,” Alaudinov said.

The Russian troops detected the whereabouts of military equipment that Ukraine had received from the West, he also said. However, Russian fighters have not had any encounters with Western military hardware on the battlefield yet, he added.

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian side experiences serious problems with delivering and maintaining this equipment.

On March 29, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of We Are Together with Russia movement, said that Kyiv was preparing several scenarios for a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region. According to him, it goes about both ground and landing operations to cross the Dnieper River in the Enerhodar region and in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces ready to repel Ukraine's counteroffensive attempts

Russia's Aerospace Forces are prepared to repel any possible counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces, a Russian pilot said

Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive
Japan panics about growing alliance between Russia and China
Germany believes Japan nervous over China's alliance with Russia
CIA's NewsGuard decided to control global media Internet
Brazil exercises sovereignty by supporting Russia's UN Security Council resolution
Japan panics about growing alliance between Russia and China Anton Kulikov Brazil supports Russia's UN Security Council on Nord Streams. Causes and consequences Lyuba Lulko CIA's NewsGuard decides to control global media Internet Inna Novikova
Russia opposed by 50 states in Ukrainian conflict – Patrushev
Russia opposed by 50 states in Ukrainian conflict – Patrushev
Last materials
Patrushev: Russia will achieve its four goals in Ukraine even if opposed by 50 countries
Japan panics about growing alliance between Russia and China
Brazil supports Russia's UN Security Council on Nord Streams. Causes and consequences
CIA's NewsGuard decides to control global media Internet
Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive
Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus could be huge mistake
Russian forces encircle nearly all of Bakhmut and half of Avdiivka
Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka with incendiary munitions
Patrushev: Russia has unique weapons to destroy any enemy
Russian State Archive exposes photos from site of Yuri Gagarin's death
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X