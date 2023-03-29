Russia opposed by 50 states in Ukrainian conflict – Patrushev

Patrushev: Russia will achieve its four goals in Ukraine even if opposed by 50 countries

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council said that all 50 countries that take part in military exercises at Ramstein base act as a coalition. All of those 50 states are also parties to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian military personnel are being trained on the territory of NATO countries. As many as 50 countries that are part of the so-called Ramstein coalition are participating in the armed conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime,” Patrushev said, RIA Novosti reports.

On March 15, as a result of the meeting of a contact group for the support of Ukraine, it was decided that Ukraine would receive more military assistance from NATO and allies.

Patrushev names four goals in special operation in Ukraine

However, Russia will achieve all the stated goals of the special military operation in Ukraine, Nikolai Patrushev said.

As for the goals, Patrushev named four of them:

denazification of Ukraine,

demilitarization of Ukraine,

ensuring territorial integrity,

ensuring security of the population.

"Despite the steadily increasing military assistance to Ukraine from the United States and other Western states, all the declared goals of the special military operation will certainly be achieved,” Patrushev said.

The West may cause the world to experience catastrophic consequences

Speaking at a meeting with colleagues in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nikolai Patrushev also said that Moscow takes a consistent position on the inadmissibility of a nuclear war.

At the same time, the actions of the West in the context of the Ukrainian crisis may undermine the previously reached agreements and lead to "catastrophic consequences," he said, TASS reports.

The provocative behaviour of Western states comes contrary to the joint statement of the group of five nuclear powers from January 3, 2022, Patrushev continued. At the same time, Russia remains committed to the agreement and "the need to prevent any military confrontation between nuclear powers."