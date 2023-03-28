World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive

Incidents

Russia's Aerospace Forces are prepared to repel any possible counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces, a Russian pilot said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive

According to him, the Russian military are aware of preparations that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting for a counteroffensive.

"We will not let them approach our borders,” the pilot who wished to remain anonymous told the news agency.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted more than 20,000 sorties.

Russia shoots down GLSDB projectile

Meanwhile, representatives for the russian Defence Ministry said that Russian air defence systems shot down a GLSDB projectile in the zone of the special military operation for the first time.

The ministry did not specify where exactly the projectile was intercepted.

Over the past day, Russian air defense systems shot down 18 HIMARS shells, the ministry said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Supplying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus is dangerous

The decision of the Kremlin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) in Belarus has negative aspects. What if Belarus tries to keep those weapons to itself?

Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus could be huge mistake
Russian forces encircle nearly all of Bakhmut and half of Avdiivka
Ukrainian troops about to lose Bakhmut and Avdiivka
Russia's unique weapons can destroy any enemy, including USA – Patrushev
Video shows Russia attacking Avdiivka with incendiary munitions
Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus could be huge mistake Lyuba Lulko 'Journalists' on CIA's payroll. Pravda.Ru should become foreign agent… in USA Vadim Gorshenin Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin change the world to multipolar in three days Olga Lebedeva
Hero of Russia dies under unknown circumstances
Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. EU vows to respond
Russian State Archive publishes photos from the crash site of Yuri Gagarin's death
Russian State Archive publishes photos from the crash site of Yuri Gagarin's death
Last materials
Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive
Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus could be huge mistake
Russian forces encircle nearly all of Bakhmut and half of Avdiivka
Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka with incendiary munitions
Patrushev: Russia has unique weapons to destroy any enemy
Russian State Archive exposes photos from site of Yuri Gagarin's death
EU vows to respond should Russian tactical nuclear weapons appear in Belarus
Russian war veteran dies under strange circumstances
US military presence in Syria fraught with unexpected clashes
'Journalists' on CIA's payroll. Pravda.Ru should become foreign agent… in USA
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X