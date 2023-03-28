Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive

Russia's Aerospace Forces are prepared to repel any possible counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces, a Russian pilot said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, the Russian military are aware of preparations that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting for a counteroffensive.

"We will not let them approach our borders,” the pilot who wished to remain anonymous told the news agency.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted more than 20,000 sorties.

Russia shoots down GLSDB projectile

Meanwhile, representatives for the russian Defence Ministry said that Russian air defence systems shot down a GLSDB projectile in the zone of the special military operation for the first time.

The ministry did not specify where exactly the projectile was intercepted.

Over the past day, Russian air defense systems shot down 18 HIMARS shells, the ministry said.