Ukrainian troops about to lose Bakhmut and Avdiivka

Russian forces encircle nearly all of Bakhmut and half of Avdiivka

The Russian Armed Forces have encircled Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) almost entirely and have taken Avdiivka in a semicircle, Yevhen Dikiy, former commander of Ukraine's Aidar battalion said (extremist group, banned in Russia), RIA Novosti reports.

According to Dikiy, the Russian troops are trying to make Bakhmut-2 out of Avdiivka.

"They switched from the frontal assault tactics to encircle the city from different sides," Dikiy said.

The Russian forces have encircled 4/5 of Bakhmut and a half of Avdiivka, he said.

The Ukrainian forces lose about 100-200 soldiers in battles for Bakhmut. It is believed that Kyiv may decide to leave the defense of the city against the background of such losses.