Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka with incendiary munitions

Artillerymen of the 114th Brigade of the First Donetsk Army Corps struck the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka with the use of incendiary ammunition. The video of the attack was published on the Telegram channel of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine get ready to lose Avdiivka and shut down mobile communications in the settlement in order to prevent Russian supporters from informing the Russian Armed Forces about the positions of the Ukrainian military, Russian military correspondents say.

The Ukrainian side is evacuating public services from the town and advises the population to evacuate as well as the Russian troops advance.