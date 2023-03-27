Russian war veteran dies under strange circumstances

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Lisitsky, war veteran and Hero of Russia allegedly committed suicide in his own apartment in the city of Stavropol, Baza Telegram channel said.

A representative for the Stavropol region administration, Alexander Tenkov, confirmed Lisitsky's death. The official did not clarify any reasons for the officer's death.

Lisitsky took part in a number of wars, Tenkov noted. He participated in conflicts in Abkhazia, Dagestan, Chechnya, Yugoslavia and Syria. Colonel Lisitsky also participated in the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

At the same time, however, Vladimir Sitnikov, Acting Rector of the Stavropol State Agrarian University, who personally knew the deceased, said in an obituary that Colonel Lisitsky was killed in battle.

"A graduate of our university, (…) Hero of Russia Dmitry Lisitsky, died in battle. He was a man of great courage, honour and dignity. He knew what it was like to be a real man and person, to love the motherland, remain in the ranks until victory, ”Sitnikov wrote in an obituary.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on Lisitsky's death.