World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian war veteran dies under strange circumstances

Incidents

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Lisitsky, war veteran and Hero of Russia allegedly committed suicide in his own apartment in the city of Stavropol, Baza Telegram channel said.

Russian war veteran dies under strange circumstances

A representative for the Stavropol region administration, Alexander Tenkov, confirmed Lisitsky's death. The official did not clarify any reasons for the officer's death.

Lisitsky took part in a number of wars, Tenkov noted. He participated in conflicts in Abkhazia, Dagestan, Chechnya, Yugoslavia and Syria. Colonel Lisitsky also participated in the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

At the same time, however, Vladimir Sitnikov, Acting Rector of the Stavropol State Agrarian University, who personally knew the deceased, said in an obituary that Colonel Lisitsky was killed in battle.

"A graduate of our university, (…) Hero of Russia Dmitry Lisitsky, died in battle. He was a man of great courage, honour and dignity. He knew what it was like to be a real man and person, to love the motherland, remain in the ranks until victory, ”Sitnikov wrote in an obituary.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on Lisitsky's death.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Column of NATO armoured vehicles destroyed in Ukraine – Video

The Russian forces destroyed a column of NATO armoured vehicles that had been delivered to the Ukrainian army.

Russian forces destroy column of NATO armoured vehicles in Ukraine
Russia reacts to UK's decision to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine
London ready to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine. Russia reacts
Video: Russian Lancet kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian tank
Deja vu: Zelensky comes to Bakhmut on the eve of defeat,
'Journalists' on CIA's payroll. Pravda.Ru should become foreign agent… in USA Vadim Gorshenin Czech President assumes NATO gets fed up with Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin change the world to multipolar in three days Olga Lebedeva
Russian pilots who downed MQ-9 Reaper over Black Sea tell their story
Ukrainian general wants to take advantage of exhausted PMC Wagner fighters in Bakhmut
The sleeping dragon wakes up and flies to the Russian bear to build most powerful union
The sleeping dragon wakes up and flies to the Russian bear to build most powerful union
Last materials
US military presence in Syria fraught with unexpected clashes
'Journalists' on CIA's payroll. Pravda.Ru should become foreign agent… in USA
Russian General Staff prepares for possible offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defence ministry explains danger of depleted uranium shells
It was only NATO countries that used depleted uranium shells in wars
Czech President assumes NATO gets fed up with Ukraine
Finland's President signs laws to make Finland NATO member
Anthrax cases in Russia: Two patients hospitalised in Moscow region
Ukrainian general announces counteroffensive on Bakhmut
Dmitry Medvedev: Nuclear apocalypse threat has grown
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X