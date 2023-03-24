World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian General Staff prepares for possible offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is preparing for a possible offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said, RIA Novosti reports. 

According to the politician, the General Staff studies such a probability and prepares a response to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Alexander Syrsky, the head of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, earlier announced plans to conduct a number of offensive operations. According to Syrsky, Kyiv plans to take advantage of the allegedly exhausted units of PMC Wagner. 

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of We are Together with Russia movement, earlier spoke about Ukraine's plans for an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia (Zaporozhye) region.

