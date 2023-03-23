World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian general announces counteroffensive on Bakhmut

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon launch a counteroffensive against Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), General Alexander Syrsky, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said.

Ukrainian general announces counteroffensive on Bakhmut

According to Syrsky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to take advantage of the alleged fatigue of PMC Wagner.

"Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we have done before near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakleya and Kupyansk,” the general said.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of PMC Wagner, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were creating groups in cities around Bakhmut.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Deja vu: Zelensky comes to Bakhmut on the eve of defeat,

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decorated soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the line of contact in Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk)

Zelensky decorates Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut. The end is near
Video: Russian Lancet kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian tank
Video: Russian Lancet kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian tank
Russian pilots who downed MQ-9 Reaper over Black Sea tell their story
Ukrainian drones attack Sevastopol, Crimea, but Russian military women shoot them down
Zelensky decorates Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut. The end is near Lyuba Lulko Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin change the world to multipolar in three days Olga Lebedeva Ukrainian Afterglow: French Pension Crisis! Guy Somerset
Russian military destroy two hangars with Ukrainian arms and ammo near Odessa
UK claims Russia wrong about depleted uranium shells as they are not nuclear
Putin and Xi have three days to change the world
Putin and Xi have three days to change the world
Last materials
Ukrainian general announces counteroffensive on Bakhmut
Dmitry Medvedev: Nuclear apocalypse threat has grown
Zelensky decorates Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut. The end is near
Russian pilots who downed MQ-9 Reaper over Black Sea tell their story
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin change the world to multipolar in three days
Video: Russian Lancet kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian tank
Russian forces strike two hangars with weapons and ammo near Odessa
UK accuses Russia of disinformation: Depleted uranium shells not nuclear
Two military women shoot down two Ukrainian UAVs during attack on Sevastopol
Xi Jinping takes beautiful revenge on Biden for Pelosi's Taiwan visit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X