Ukrainian general announces counteroffensive on Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon launch a counteroffensive against Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), General Alexander Syrsky, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said.

According to Syrsky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to take advantage of the alleged fatigue of PMC Wagner.

"Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we have done before near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakleya and Kupyansk,” the general said.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of PMC Wagner, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were creating groups in cities around Bakhmut.