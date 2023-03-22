Russian forces strike two hangars with weapons and ammo near Odessa

Russian missile forces and aviation struck two hangars with weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Shkolny airfield near Odessa, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Defence Ministry told reporters on Wednesday, March 22.

During the day, the Russian army managed to defeat 83 enemy artillery units in firing positions.

The Russian military also destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukrainian territorial defense in the Kislovka region near Kharkiv. In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones in a day, and also shot down three HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles.