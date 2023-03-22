World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Two military women shoot down two Ukrainian UAVs during attack on Sevastopol

Incidents

Three surface drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the sea bay of Sevastopol, Crimea. The Black Sea Fleet repulsed the attack, the head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said in the Telegram channel.

Two military women shoot down two Ukrainian UAVs during attack on Sevastopol

"A total of three objects have been destroyed. They tried to make their way into the bay, but air defence systems were activated to shoot the air targets down," the official said.

Warships of the Black Sea Fleet were not damaged. However, windows were shattered in several buildings on Lenin Street because of the explosions. No one was hurt.

According to the head of the city, the Russian military calmly repelled the attack. They continue to control the situation. Razvozhaev urged to trust only official information.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 22, Sevastopol residents heard the sounds of explosions in the city. It was reported that the moment when the explosions sounded, a US reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk left neutral airspace of the Black Sea.

Afterwards, the movement of maritime passenger transport was suspended in Sevastopol, but no reason was announced.

Defence Minister confirms Sevastopol drone attack

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu later confirmed the drone attack on Sevastopol. According to him, three drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the peninsula, but all of them were destroyed. In particular, two of the attacking drones were shot down by military women. They will be put forward for a decoration, the minister said.

Shoigu announced the names of the military women:

  • Senior contract service sailor Marina Faleeva
  • and master chief Tatyana Tseluiko.

"I would like to instruct to put forward the women for decorations and, in accordance with our decisions,  to issue a money reward for them for the destruction of enemy targets,” Shoigu said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
London ready to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine. Russia reacts

London will supply a batch of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine as part of a military aid package, UK's Minister of State for Defence Annabel Goldie said

Russia reacts to UK's decision to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine
USA suggests setting up NATO 2 as agile body to deploy troops to Ukraine
USA suggest creating NATO 2 to ensure long-term peace with Moscow
The sleeping dragon wakes up and flies to the Russian bear to build most powerful union
A group of Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, damage houses and grocery store
Xi Jinping takes beautiful revenge on Biden for Pelosi's Taiwan visit Lyuba Lulko USA suggests setting up NATO 2 as agile body to deploy troops to Ukraine Olga Lebedeva Ukrainian Afterglow: French Pension Crisis! Guy Somerset
US admits marriage between Russia and China
Chinese President says China will promote political solution to Ukrainian crisis
Chinese President says China will promote political solution to Ukrainian crisis
Last materials
Two military women shoot down two Ukrainian UAVs during attack on Sevastopol
Xi Jinping takes beautiful revenge on Biden for Pelosi's Taiwan visit
Russia reacts to UK's decision to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine
USA suggests setting up NATO 2 as agile body to deploy troops to Ukraine
USA admits Russia and China become closer
Xi Jinping: China to play constructive role in resolving Ukraine crisis
Ukrainian strike drones attack north of Crimea targeting civilian objects
Russian forces destroy column of NATO armoured vehicles in Ukraine
Xi Jinping stays at seven-room suite and has personal chef in Moscow
Polish ambassador makes silly war statement, embassy quickly back-pedals
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X