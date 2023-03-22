Two military women shoot down two Ukrainian UAVs during attack on Sevastopol

Three surface drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the sea bay of Sevastopol, Crimea. The Black Sea Fleet repulsed the attack, the head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said in the Telegram channel.

"A total of three objects have been destroyed. They tried to make their way into the bay, but air defence systems were activated to shoot the air targets down," the official said.

Warships of the Black Sea Fleet were not damaged. However, windows were shattered in several buildings on Lenin Street because of the explosions. No one was hurt.

According to the head of the city, the Russian military calmly repelled the attack. They continue to control the situation. Razvozhaev urged to trust only official information.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 22, Sevastopol residents heard the sounds of explosions in the city. It was reported that the moment when the explosions sounded, a US reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk left neutral airspace of the Black Sea.

Afterwards, the movement of maritime passenger transport was suspended in Sevastopol, but no reason was announced.

Defence Minister confirms Sevastopol drone attack

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu later confirmed the drone attack on Sevastopol. According to him, three drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the peninsula, but all of them were destroyed. In particular, two of the attacking drones were shot down by military women. They will be put forward for a decoration, the minister said.

Shoigu announced the names of the military women:

Senior contract service sailor Marina Faleeva

and master chief Tatyana Tseluiko.