Ukrainian strike drones attack north of Crimea targeting civilian objects

Air defense systems were activated in the city of Dzhankoy in the north of Crimea on March 21 at night to shoot down several attack UAVs, the head of the region Sergey Aksyonov said on Telegram.

The wreckage of the downed drones was found on two streets. One of the unmanned aerial vehicles was shot down over the Dzhankoy technical school. The drone dove between the academic building and the dormitory. Other drones were shot down over residential areas.

Several buildings were damaged, but the scale of the destruction is yet to be established, Sergey Aksyonov said.

According to Igor Ivin, the head of the Dzhankoy administration, a house on Yuzhnaya Street was damaged, and a grocery store caught fire in the city center as a result of the drone attack.

A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound. His life is out of danger.

All the drones were targeting civilian objects, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the Crimea said on his Telegram channel.

The official also said that there were s Yao Ming Face and Trollface stickers found on the debris of the downed drones. He also showed pictures of the drone blades with a URL inscriptions sailpropellerusa.com on them which designated the origin of the drones and their spare parts.