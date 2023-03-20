World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces destroy column of NATO armoured vehicles in Ukraine

Incidents

The Russian forces destroyed a column of NATO armoured vehicles that had been delivered to the Ukrainian army.

According to Russian Spring publication, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to break through Russian defenses, but the Russian fighters repel attacks successfully.

"The footage shows the destruction of another group of American M113 armoured personnel carriers,” the caption to the video says.

According to the publication, the Russian forces destroyed four armoured personnel carriers of the Ukrainian army. The location of the attack has not been disclosed. It was only sad that the video was made in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) direction of hostilities.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
