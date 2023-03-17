Typhoon-VDV armoured vehicle shown in attack operation in Ukraine

A reconnaissance group of the Russian Airborne Forces (known for the Russian initials as VDV) attacked a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation with the help of a Typhoon-VDV armoured vehicle gun. The video of the attack was published in the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"To capture the stronghold, an assault detachment of Ulyanovsk paratroopers advanced on Typhoon-VDV multi-purpose armoured vehicles. Having approached the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the paratroopers suppressed the firing points of the Ukrainian formations attacking them from a 30-millimeter automatic gun.

The reconnaissance group discovered the stronghold with the help of a drone. As soon as the firing points were suppressed, an assault detachment landed from the armoured vehicle that completed the capture of the stronghold.

The armour of the Typhoon-VDV vehicle ensures protection of the crew from 12.7 mm bullets. The bottom of the vehicle can withstand an explosive device with a capacity of up to eight kilograms of TNT.