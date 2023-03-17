World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Typhoon-VDV armoured vehicle shown in attack operation in Ukraine

A reconnaissance group of the Russian Airborne Forces (known for the Russian initials as VDV) attacked a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation with the help of a Typhoon-VDV armoured vehicle gun. The video of the attack was published in the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Typhoon-VDV armoured vehicle shown in attack operation in Ukraine

"To capture the stronghold, an assault detachment of Ulyanovsk paratroopers advanced on Typhoon-VDV multi-purpose armoured vehicles. Having approached the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the paratroopers suppressed the firing points of the Ukrainian formations attacking them from a 30-millimeter automatic gun.

The reconnaissance group discovered the stronghold with the help of a drone. As soon as the firing points were suppressed, an assault detachment landed from the armoured vehicle that completed the capture of the stronghold.

The armour of the Typhoon-VDV vehicle ensures protection of the crew from 12.7 mm bullets. The bottom of the vehicle can withstand an explosive device with a capacity of up to eight kilograms of TNT.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
