Russian forces annihilate 135 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk direction

Incidents

The Russian military from the Southern Group of Forces destroyed up to 135 Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on March 17.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered such losses in the area of ​​the settlements of Semenovka, Petrivske and Tonenkoe in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

In addition, Ukraine lost a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a D-30 howitzer in the same direction of hostilities. An ammunition depot of the 53rd mechanized brigade was destroyed.

On March 16, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian forces annihilated up to 275 Ukrainian fighters in the Donetsk direction in one day.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
X