What happens if Ukraine loses Bakhmut?

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue fighting for Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk). The loss of the city will endanger other settlements that Kyiv currently control, Dmitry Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs minister said in an interview with the BBC.

"Therefore (…) we must fight in Bakhmut as long as we physically can,” the minister said.

The situation in Bakhmut remains emotionally difficult due to the losses that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer there, he added.

It is worthy of note that both the West and Ukraine started expressing doubts about Kyiv's decision to continue fighting for Bakhmut. According to Politico, the Ukrainian military lack shells and suffer heavy losses.