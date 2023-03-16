World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine receives French AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks

Incidents

The first batch of AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks has arrived in Ukraine. Some of those tanks have already been delivered to the front line, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, Le Figaro reports.

Ukrainian military men underwent training to be able to operate French tanks, the minister said. The training was conducted at the Saumur cavalry school and at the Canjuers camp. Paris also considers sending a second batch of tanks to Ukraine, the minister said.

It remains unknown how many French tanks the Ukrainian army has received.

In January, Lecornu said that AMX-10 RC tanks would arrive in Ukraine within two months. The date of their delivery to Ukraine was delayed a number of times.

Meanwhile, Sweden decided to send eight Archer self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. The Swedish government also asks to send ten Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. The total cost of the delivery will reach about 570 million USD.

Poland will deliver over four fully operable MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reports. Poland received the airplanes from the GDR in the early 1990s, Duda said.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
