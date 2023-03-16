World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Fire and explosions at FSB Border Control Department in Rostov-on-Don

Incidents

The cause of the fire at the FSB Border Control Department in Rostov-on-Don was the ignition of wiring.

According to preliminary reports, the fire from the cable spread to containers with fuel and lubricants and caused them to explode. The fire started on the second floor of the two-story brick building. The fire engulfed a territory of 800 square meters.

Employees tried to put out the fire, although to no avail.

The fire in the building of the FSB Border Control Department in Rostov-on-Don was reported on March 16 in the afternoon. All people were evacuated from the building. As many as 20 fire-fighting teams take part in the operation to extinguish the fire.

"The fire caused explosions of containers with fuel and lubricants. The fire spread over an area of 800 square meters and caused two walls to collapse," Vasily Golubev, the Governor of the Rostov region wrote on Telegram.

One person was hurt and rushed to hospital.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
