Video shows Su-27 fighter pilot watching MQ-9 Reapear flying by

Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber showed the footage of a Su-27 fighter pilot observing the flight of an American MQ-9 drone.

"Whoever thinks that everything is very simple there, here is a video of what and how a fighter pilot sees when he encounters a low-speed target at high altitudes,” the author of the video wrote in the caption.

CBS News TV channel simulated the crash of the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea. The footage shows two objects flying over the sea — a Russian fighter jet and an American drone.

The MQ-9 drone crashed into the Black Sea on March 14. According to the US, a Russian Su-27 fighter touched the propeller of the drone thus causing it to crash. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone violated "the borders of the region of the temporary regime for the use of airspace" that was established since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine.