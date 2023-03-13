World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine may run out of human resources by December 2023

Incidents

Ukraine may run out of human resources already by December 2023 should the current intensity of fighting and losses maintain. At the same time, NATO may consider an opportunity to deploy troops in the country, Alexander Perendzhiev, military political scientist, associate professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics believes.

Ukraine may run out of human resources by December 2023

"Ukraine has been suffering heavy losses lately, but it does not mean that the country has no human resources. It has enough of them. There are also foreign mercenaries and NATO military men there. It goes about Poland here in the first place, but there are citizens of other countries fighting in Ukraine. Therefore, there is no shortage of human resources at the moment,” the political scientist believes, lenta.ru publication said.

It is difficult to predict when Ukraine may run out of human resources, the specialist said. Perendzhiev suggested considering December 2023 as a reference point. By this time, the West may begin to seriously consider deploying troops in Ukraine, he added.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost up to 190 servicemen in the Donetsk direction of hostilities, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Ukraine has sufficient human resources, but they can be depleted by December 2023
