Ukraine considers going on counteroffensive in two months

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will go on counteroffensive in two months, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said in an interview with La Stampa.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need more heavy 155 mm artillery shells. Kyiv is in no hurry and intends to reorganise within the next two months, Podolyak said.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the administration of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region, said that Kiev was preparing for a spring offensive near the Russian-controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia.