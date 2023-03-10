PMC Wagner enters Artemovsk Metal Processing Plant in Bakhmut

Units of PMC Wagner entered the territory of the Artemovsk Metal Processing Plant (AZOM) in Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) from the north and started moving deeper into the enterprise, military correspondent Alexander Simonov said on Telegram.

"AZOM is a huge territory with dense industrial development and a network of underground utilities — there are dozens of floors built under the ground," the military commander wrote.

AZOM is a very complicated facility from the point of view of assault operations. Many military correspondents believe that the enterprise could become another Azovstal. The plant has a huge territory with dense industrial development. It extends not only in breadth, but also goes tens of meters underground.

The Russian forces have taken as much as 40 percent of the city's territory under control. Russian fighters also control all supply roads to the city.