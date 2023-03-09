AK-12 assault rifle to be upgraded as a result of its use in Ukraine

The version of the AK-12 assault rifle that has been modified during the special military operation in Ukraine will be put into production in 2023, Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov said.

"This year we will launch the modified version into serial production. The new version of the rifle will contain as many as seven modifications, such as, for example, the flame arrester," the head of the concern said.

Kalashnikov chief designer Sergey Urzhumtsev said at Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2023 that foreign customers were showing increased interest in the AK-12 assault rifle as a result of its use during the special military operation.

The history of AK-12 started in 2011 at IZHMASH factory, which became part of the Kalashnikov Concern as a private venture. It was further developed by the Kalashnikov Concern. Throughout its development it has received multiple modifications to meet Russian military standards.