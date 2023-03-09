Transnistria develops different scenarios to be prepared for Ukraine's attack

The authorities of the unrecognised Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR aka Transnistria) are developing plans in case the republic is attacked by Ukraine, Vitaly Ignatiev, the head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Rossiya 24 TV channel.

“Of course, we are working on any options. There are different kinds of plans depending on scenarios,” Ignatiev replied to a question about preparing for a potential attack.

The day before, law-enforcers prevented an assassination attempt on the head of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

“The Ministry of State Security of the PMR informs about the prevention of a terrorist attack. The crime, on the instructions from the Security Service of Ukraine, was being prepared against a number of officials of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic,” the statement said. The suspects were detained.

On February 27, Krasnoselsky called the situation on the border with Ukraine tense. He also noted, though, that there was no real danger to people. Later, Russia called on the Moldovan authorities to cut off anti-Russian rhetoric and show restraint in relation to the unrecognised republic.