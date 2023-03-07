T-90 tanks destroy Ukrainian anti-tank weapons and armoured vehicles

The Russian Defenсe Ministry published a video of T-72B3M, T-72BM and T-90M destroying positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"To ensure the advancement of our motorised rifle units, the crews of T-90 tanks headed to the front line of the enemy's defence and delivered a powerful strike. The positions of anti-tank weapons and armoured vehicles of the enemy were destroyed from 125-mm guns in the first place," the ministry said in a statement.

A reconnaissance officer, who was correcting the fire, came under mortar fire while performing combat missions. However, he continued working and transmitted the coordinates of enemy guns to the Russian tankers. As a result, a battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed.