World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

T-90 tanks destroy Ukrainian anti-tank weapons and armoured vehicles

Incidents

The Russian Defenсe Ministry published a video of T-72B3M, T-72BM and T-90M destroying positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

T-90 tanks destroy Ukrainian anti-tank weapons and armoured vehicles

"To ensure the advancement of our motorised rifle units, the crews of T-90 tanks headed to the front line of the enemy's defence and delivered a powerful strike. The positions of anti-tank weapons and armoured vehicles of the enemy were destroyed from 125-mm guns in the first place," the ministry said in a statement.

A reconnaissance officer, who was correcting the fire, came under mortar fire while performing combat missions. However, he continued working and transmitted the coordinates of enemy guns to the Russian tankers. As a result, a battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Popular
Hundreds of Polish tanks and infantry vehicles delivered to Poland - Video

Military journalist Andrei Rudenko published a video on his Telegram channel made in the seaport of the Polish city of Gdynia

Video shows hundreds of US tanks in Polish port
Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka
Russian Armed Forces strike target in Ukraine using new-generation munition - Video
Ukraine to lose control of Bakhmut very soon
Kyiv determined to continue the defence of Bakhmut
Roald Dahl, James Bond and other banned books Guy Somerset The Russian army is awaiting a new heavy Altius drone. Why hasn't it taken off yet? Andrey Mihayloff Why is it too early for Putin to press the red button? Alexander Shtorm
Ukrainian soldiers use Maxim machine guns made in 1908
Russian troops destroy more than 220 Ukrainian fighters in one day
Foreign oil and gas companies lose tens of billions as they leave Russia
Foreign oil and gas companies lose tens of billions as they leave Russia
Last materials
Defence Minister Shoigu explains why Russia needs to take Bakhmut
World's oldest diamond aged 3.6 billion years found in Russia
T-90 tanks destroy Ukrainian anti-tank weapons and armoured vehicles
Russian forces take almost half of Bakhmut under control
Video shows hundreds of US tanks in Polish port
Roald Dahl, James Bond and other banned books
Western oil and gas giants report tens of billions in losses after leaving Russian market
Kyiv decided to continue operation to defend Bakhmut
Georgian MPs fight when discussing bills on foreign agents
Russian forces annihilate over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk direction of hostilities
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X