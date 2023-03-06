Kyiv determined to continue the defence of Bakhmut

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kyiv decided to continue operation to defend Bakhmut

Incidents

Kyiv will continue the defenсe of Bakhmut (Russian name of the city is Artemovsk). The decision was made during a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv decided to continue operation to defend Bakhmut

According to the publication, Zelensky asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the commander of Khortytsya operational-strategic group of troops Alexander Syrsky whether it was worth continuing the defence of Bakhmut.

It was said that both Zaluzhny and Syrsky said that Ukraine should continue the defensive operation and planned to strengthen the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city.

It was earlier reported, though, that Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, proposed to begin the withdrawal of troops from the city.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Armed Forces strike target in Ukraine using new-generation munition - Video

The Russian Armed Forces used a new-generation high-precision munition to strike a target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdiivka

Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka
Russian forces very close to taking Bakhmut despite Zelensky's assurances
Ukraine to lose control of Bakhmut very soon
Russian troops destroy more than 220 Ukrainian fighters in one day
Ukrainian soldiers use Maxim machine guns made in 1908
Media Murder Mania vs. Clinton Killing Quietude Guy Somerset The Russian army is awaiting a new heavy Altius drone. Why hasn't it taken off yet? Andrey Mihayloff Why is it too early for Putin to press the red button? Alexander Shtorm
Kyiv determined to continue the defence of Bakhmut
Scuffle sparks at Georgian Parliament during discussion of bills on foreign agents
Scuffle sparks at Georgian Parliament during discussion of bills on foreign agents
Last materials
Kyiv decided to continue operation to defend Bakhmut
Georgian MPs fight when discussing bills on foreign agents
Russian forces annihilate over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk direction of hostilities
Ukrainian fighters use century-old Maxim machine guns
Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka
Russian forces very close to taking Bakhmut despite Zelensky's assurances
Formula 1 looks to synthetic fuels as the future, Instead of going electric
Leeches can now be used to treat Parkinson's and epilepsy
New telescope image reveals ghostly remains of oldest supernova on record
PMC Wagner fighters encircle Bakhmut almost entirely
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X