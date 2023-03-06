Kyiv determined to continue the defence of Bakhmut

Kyiv decided to continue operation to defend Bakhmut

Kyiv will continue the defenсe of Bakhmut (Russian name of the city is Artemovsk). The decision was made during a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to the publication, Zelensky asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the commander of Khortytsya operational-strategic group of troops Alexander Syrsky whether it was worth continuing the defence of Bakhmut.

It was said that both Zaluzhny and Syrsky said that Ukraine should continue the defensive operation and planned to strengthen the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city.

It was earlier reported, though, that Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, proposed to begin the withdrawal of troops from the city.