Russian forces annihilate over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk direction of hostilities

The Russian troops annihilated more than 220 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one direction, official speaker of the Russian Defence Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered such losses in the Donetsk area of hostilities.

In addition to hundreds of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed several pieces of equipment, including Western models of weapons. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces attacked an enemy warehouse near the settlement of Dachnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"Five infantry fighting vehicles, nine armoured fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, four vehicles, an Uragan MLRS fighting vehicle and a D-30 howitzer, a US-made AN / TPQ-37 counter-battery radar were destroyed," Konashenkov said.

On March 4, the Defence Ministry announced that the military from the Southern Group of Forces, with the support of artillery and aviation, annihilated almost 500 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the same direction over the past day.