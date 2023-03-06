Ukrainian soldiers use Maxim machine guns made in 1908

Ukrainian fighters use century-old Maxim machine guns

Fighters of the Ukrainian army were filmed shooting a modernized Maxim machine gun that was made in 1908. The video appeared on Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel.

In the published video, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fires a Maxim machine gun on a bipod. For the convenience of shooting, the gun was supplemented with a butt.

MG 08 (German: Maschinengewehr 08) is a 7.9-mm variant of Maxim's machine gun which had been produced in Germany since 1908 and used in WWI. By the beginning of WWII, the MG 08 had already become an obsolete weapon.

Earlier, UNIAN Ukrainian agency reported that over 30,000 century-old Maxim machine guns were taken out of conservation in Ukraine. The guns had been kept in warehouses since the 1940s. It was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used such weapons in Kyiv and Chernihiv.