World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian fighters use century-old Maxim machine guns

Incidents

Fighters of the Ukrainian army were filmed shooting a modernized Maxim machine gun that was made in 1908. The video appeared on Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel.

Ukrainian fighters use century-old Maxim machine guns

In the published video, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fires a Maxim machine gun on a bipod. For the convenience of shooting, the gun was supplemented with a butt.

MG 08 (German: Maschinengewehr 08) is a 7.9-mm variant of Maxim's machine gun which had been produced in Germany since 1908 and used in WWI. By the beginning of WWII, the MG 08 had already become an obsolete weapon.

Earlier, UNIAN Ukrainian agency reported that over 30,000 century-old Maxim machine guns were taken out of conservation in Ukraine. The guns had been kept in warehouses since the 1940s. It was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used such weapons in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine to lose control of Bakhmut very soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a disagreement about the fate of the city of Bakhmut

Russian force very close to taking Bakhmut despite Zelensky's assurances
Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka
Russian Armed Forces strike target in Ukraine using new-generation munition - Video
Ukrainian soldiers use Maxim machine guns made in 1908
Russian troops destroy more than 220 Ukrainian fighters in one day
Media Murder Mania vs. Clinton Killing Quietude Guy Somerset The Russian army is awaiting a new heavy Altius drone. Why hasn't it taken off yet? Andrey Mihayloff Why is it too early for Putin to press the red button? Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Russian forces annihilate over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk direction of hostilities
Ukrainian fighters use century-old Maxim machine guns
Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka
Russian force very close to taking Bakhmut despite Zelensky's assurances
Formula 1 looks to synthetic fuels as the future, Instead of going electric
Leeches can now be used to treat Parkinson's and epilepsy
New telescope image reveals ghostly remains of oldest supernova on record
PMC Wagner fighters encircle Bakhmut almost entirely
Bryansk region terrorist attacks: Number of civilian casualties rises
Russia develops new military operations to counter USA's potential aggression
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X