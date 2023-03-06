Russian Armed Forces strike target in Ukraine using new-generation munition - Video

Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka

The Russian Armed Forces used a new-generation high-precision munition to strike a target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdiivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defence clarified that the projectile was fired at a hangar, where, as reconnaissance services found out, the enemy was keeping armoured vehicles, carried out their maintenance and repairs.

The projectile broke through the ceiling and exploded inside the hangar. Armoured vehicles inside were destroyed.