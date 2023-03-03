World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

PMC Wagner fighters encircle Bakhmut almost entirely

Incidents

The Russian forces have encircled the city of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), the founder of private military company (PMC) Wagner, entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin said. His statement was published by his press service.

PMC Wagner fighters encircle Bakhmut almost entirely

"The subdivisions of PMC Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut, there was only one road left. The pincers are closing. If earlier it was the professional Ukrainian army that was fighting against us, but today we see old people and children more and more frequently,” Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give the elderly and children an opportunity to leave the city.

"They fight, but their life in Bakhmut is short — a day or two. Give them an opportunity to leave the city. The city has been actually surrounded," Prigozhin said.

Part of Ukrainian troops ordered to leave Bakhmut

Meanwhile, tactical aerial reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Birds of the Magyar received an order to leave Bakhmut, the commander of the group with call sign Magyar said.

According to him, the group entered the city 110 days ago and was now heading to a new location. It remains unknown whether the redeployment is connected with the partial encirclement of the city and a breakthrough in Ukrainian defence in several areas.

"Orders shall not be discussed,” Magyar wrote.

Earlier, the commander of Birds of the Magyar spoke about extremely high losses of the Ukrainian troops defending Bakhmut, and suggested that the command leave the city. According to one of his subordinates, the garrison loses a company or two a day and a whole battalion in a week.

"Bakhmut has become an idol, like the Fortress of Bakhmut. My vision of the situation is this: it's not worth it. We need to prepare positions, to roll back, level out the [front] line and hope, wait for those darned munitions," the commander said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia develops new type of military operations to protect itself from US aggression

Russia develops a new type of military operations using nuclear weapons to protect its territory against potential aggression from the United States

Russia develops new military operations to counter USA's potential aggression
Bryansk region terrorist attacks: Number of civilian casualties rises
Bryansk region attacks: Two killed, many explosive devices found
Battles in Russia's Bryansk region as Ukrainian saboteurs attack border village
Up to 50 Ukrainian saboteurs attack two villages in Bryansk region of Russia
Media Murder Mania vs. Clinton Killing Quietude Guy Somerset The Russian army is awaiting a new heavy Altius drone. Why hasn't it taken off yet? Andrey Mihayloff Why is it too early for Putin to press the red button? Alexander Shtorm
Putin changes travel plans after Ukrainian saboteurs attack villages in Bryansk region
Putin: Ukrainian saboteurs commit terrorist attack Bryansk region
Putin: Ukrainian saboteurs commit terrorist attack Bryansk region
Last materials
PMC Wagner fighters encircle Bakhmut almost entirely
Bryansk region terrorist attacks: Number of civilian casualties rises
Russia develops new military operations to counter USA's potential aggression
Putin: Ukrainian saboteurs commit terrorist attack Bryansk region
Putin cancels trip to Caucasus following Bryansk attacks
Attacks on Bryansk region villages: Local residents taken hostage
Ukrainian saboteurs cross border with Russia, kill several villagers
Media Murder Mania vs. Clinton Killing Quietude
Ukraine loses 70 percent of military personnel in Bakhmut
Why can't Russia fight with all her might?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X