Putin cancels trip to Caucasus following Bryansk attacks

Incidents

Following the attacks on several villages in the Bryansk region of Russia, President Vladimir Putin canceled his trip to the city of Pyatigorsk that was scheduled for Thursday, March 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

In Pyatigorsk, Putin was supposed to take part in an event to open the Year of the Teacher.

According to Peskov, Putin will not travel to the Stavropol Territory (where Pyatigorsk is located — ed.). Instead, the head of state will hold the event to open the Year of the Teacher via video link.

"Putin will meet with participants in the pilot educational program of the mentor school, but he will do it via video link for obvious reasons,” Peskov said.

On March 1, the Kremlin announced President's trip to the North Caucasus Federal District. On March 2, Putin was supposed to visit the Mashuk Knowledge Centre in Pyatigorsk, where the opening ceremony of the Year of the Teacher and Mentor was to take place.

Peskov also denied reports about Putin's intention to summon an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the attacks in the Bryansk region. The meeting will take place on March 3, Peskov told reporters.

Putin receives comprehensive information about the situation in the Bryansk region from all relevant departments, Peskov added.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
