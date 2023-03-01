World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine loses 70 percent of military personnel in Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost 70 percent of their personnel in Bakhmut, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Channel One.

Ukraine loses 70 percent of military personnel in Bakhmut

"They have already lost up to 70 percent, they were taken out for roundouts,” Kimakovsky said adding that the new units in Bakhmut would be of less importance to Kyiv.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, said that tens of thousands of Ukrainian servicemen continue showing "fierce resistance" to Wagner fighters in Bakhmut.

Additional reserves of Ukrainian troops continue arriving in the city, he added. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do their best to keep control of the city, Prigozhin believes. According to him, battles become increasingly bloody every day.

On February 25, Prigozhin said that units of PMC Wagner took control of the village of Yagodnoye in the north of Bakhmut.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
