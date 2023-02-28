US mercenary defects to Russia after year of service for Ukraine

US mercenary John McIntyre defected to the Russian side after a year of service in the foreign legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian national battalion Karpatskaya Sich, RT Telegram channel said.

In an interview with military correspondent Murad Gazdiev, McIntyre said that he initially had a plan to collect data while serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, in Ukraine, he managed to collect and provide the Russian military with various papers, files, intelligence and maps.

"I am a communist, an anti-fascist. I decided to collect as much useful information as possible and run across the front line," he explained.

McIntyre also noted that everyone, including mercenaries from Croatia and the Czech Republic, uses Nazi salutes.