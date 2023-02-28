Strike drone crashes in Moscow region near gas compressor station

An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed 100 meters from the Voskresensk gas compressor station in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow region.

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed the incident.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the UAV was spotted near a gas facility in the village of Gubastovo. No one was hurt.

According to Shot Telegram channel, the crashed UAV is believed to be a UJ-22 Airborne strike drone made by Ukrjet.

Its maximum flight range is 800 kilometres. The UAV flies at the speed of 130-140 km/h. The minimum flight altitude is 50 meters. Such a drone can carry the maximum payload of 15-20 kilograms.

It is believed that the drone lost altitude abruptly (it could run out of fuel), caught on trees and crashed.

The day before, Murat Kumpilov, the head of Adygea Republic (situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe), reported the crash of an unidentified aircraft in the village of Novy. An outbuilding of a livestock farm was damaged in the incident. Civilians were not hurt.

Prior to this, two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack an oil depot in the resort town of Tuapse in southern Russia. According to Shot Telegram channel, the drones were about to drop explosives on the facility, but exploded 100 meters away.

No one was injured.

The Russian Defence Ministry later said that Russian electronic warfare units suppressed the Ukrainian UAVs in the above-mentioned regions. The department clarified that the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost control and deviated from their trajectory.