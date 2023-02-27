World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine builds up troops along entire border with Transnistria

Incidents

The Ukrainian army has built up forces along the entire border with Transnistria, press secretary of Ukraine's Defence Forces "South" Natalia Gumenyuk told Rada TV channel.

Ukraine builds up troops along entire border with Transnistria

According to her, the build up of the Ukrainian troops on the border with the unrecognised Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, aka Transnistria) comes as an adequate move to a technically possible threat from Russia.

Earlier, PMR President Vadim Krasnoselsky said that the situation on the border with Ukraine and along the perimeter of the republic was tense. At the same time, Krasnoselsky stressed that there was no real danger for Transnistria at the moment.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
