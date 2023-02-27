Ukraine builds up troops along entire border with Transnistria

The Ukrainian army has built up forces along the entire border with Transnistria, press secretary of Ukraine's Defence Forces "South" Natalia Gumenyuk told Rada TV channel.

According to her, the build up of the Ukrainian troops on the border with the unrecognised Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, aka Transnistria) comes as an adequate move to a technically possible threat from Russia.