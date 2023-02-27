The Ukrainian army has built up forces along the entire border with Transnistria, press secretary of Ukraine's Defence Forces "South" Natalia Gumenyuk told Rada TV channel.
According to her, the build up of the Ukrainian troops on the border with the unrecognised Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, aka Transnistria) comes as an adequate move to a technically possible threat from Russia.
Earlier, PMR President Vadim Krasnoselsky said that the situation on the border with Ukraine and along the perimeter of the republic was tense. At the same time, Krasnoselsky stressed that there was no real danger for Transnistria at the moment.
Russian servicemen struck Ukraine's "West" special operations centre, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on February 27