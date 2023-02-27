Russian forces annihilate over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in one direction of hostilities

The Russian troops annihilated more than 250 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one direction of hostilities, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesperson for the Defence Ministry said.

According to Konashenkov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered such significant losses in the Donetsk direction. In addition to manpower, the enemy also suffered losses in military equipment — two tanks, four armoured vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and an AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar.

In addition, an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Bakhmut was destroyed in artillery shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 60 people, Konashenkov also said.