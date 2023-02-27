Russian military strike and destroy Ukrainian centre for special operations

Russian forces strike Ukrainian special operations centre

Russian servicemen struck Ukraine's "West" special operations centre, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on February 27.

The destroyed operational centre was located near the city of Khmelnitsky.

In the area of the village of Andriivka, the Russian troops destroyed a self-propelled firing system of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the area of Dobropolye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a 36D6 radar station (detects low-flying air targets) was destroyed.

Earlier, on February 26, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Defence Ministry, said that the Russian forces annihilated six sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction.