World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

General Romanenko: Russia to throw about 200,000 troops into the special operation zone

Incidents

Russia is preparing to deploy hundreds of thousands of troops into the zone of the special operation in the coming weeks, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko said.

General Romanenko: Russia to throw about 200,000 troops into the special operation zone

According to the officer, this is the strategic reserve of the Russian army that numbers about 200,000 people.

According to military logic, the forces will be used to strengthen the group in the east and attempt to complete the task of capturing the Donbass, the general believes.

All reservists will be deployed on the battlefield in March, Romanenko also said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, Kirill Budanov, believes that decisive battles with the Russian troops may take place from mid to late spring.

"Yes, it [will be] a turning point,” Budanov said. According to him, the Russian troops have already launched a major offensive.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
The West was directly involved in attacks on Russian air bases - Putin

The West is directly involved in attempts to strike Russian air bases, President Vladimir Putin said during his Address to the Federal Assembly

Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases
Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty
Russia puts new strategic arms systems on combat duty – Putin
Prigozhin: Over 110,000 Ukrainian military men killed in battles with PMC Wagner
Putin says Russia will test nuclear weapons only if USA acts so first
Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations Lyuba Lulko Historic Britain - Closed for Business…Courtesy of King Zelensky Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
If Ukraine gets long-range weapon, Russia will respond - Putin
NATO and USA shrink as Putin announces START suspension
Russia has every right to be strong
Russia has every right to be strong
Last materials
Wang Yi alludes to new agreements between Russia and China
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military plant near Sumy
Kremlin refuses to answer question about Sarmat ICBM test launch
Russia will use nuclear weapons for its defence – Medvedev
Russian nuclear site ready for testing
PMC Wagner fighters destroyed about 110,000 Ukrainian soldiers
NATO regrets Russia's strategic nuclear regrets
Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases
Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty
Russia suspends participation in START-III Treaty
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X