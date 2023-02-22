Russian forces strike Ukrainian military plant near Sumy

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a missile attack to strike a plant for the production and repair of large-caliber mortars and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Sumy, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Ministry of Defence said on February 22.

Russian air defences also intercepted nine HIMARS MLRS shells in one day, he added.

In addition, Russian servicemen shot down ten drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the Defence Ministry said.