PMC Wagner fighters destroyed about 110,000 Ukrainian soldiers

Since the beginning of the special military operation, about 110,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in battles with private military company (PMC) Wagner, entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner said, his press service reports.

According to him, it goes about military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "other structures."

Prigozhin's comment came in response to the question about the losses in the ranks of PMC Wagner, which US government officials estimated at 30,000 people.

"Indeed, since the beginning of the special operation, the losses were huge. There were more than 30,000, I think about 100-110 thousand, but your wording is wrong. They were not killed in the ranks of PMC Wagner — they were killed when they got into battles with PMC Wagner," the businessman said.

In conclusion, Prigozhin stressed that the fighters of his PMC do not shoot or beat prisoners of war with a sledgehammer.

"If you, as part of a friendly company from the US government come to us, then perhaps we will think about how to use a sledgehammer,” he added, referring to a journalist who asked the question.

Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that in January 2023, Kyiv lost more than 6,500 military personnel. During the same period of time, Russian military personnel destroyed 26 aircraft, seven helicopters, 208 drones, 341 tanks and 40 multiple rocket launchers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.