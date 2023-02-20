Russian forces take control of railway to Seversk in LPR

The Russian military took control of the access to the railway to Seversk in the Luрansk People's Republic, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the unit of Akhmat special forces, together with the 3rd battalion of the 2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the LPR, occupied a strategic height in the vicinity of the settlement of Belogorovka.

"After intense fighting, our units took control of about five kilometres of land and gained access to the railway leading to Seversk,” Kadyrov wrote.

The head of Chechnya also pointed out that intense fighting had been going on for quite a long time.

Earlier, Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said that the situation in the area of Bakhmut and Kremennaya was most alarming for the Ukrainian military. The Kyiv command has to use fresh units for the formation of attack units, the correspondent said.

On February 18, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said that the supplies of the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut had been blocked almost completely.