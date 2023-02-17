Russian troops conducted a missile strike with the use of sea- and air-based precision weapons targeting factories that provided the Ukrainian army with shells and fuel. The targets have been destroyed in the attack, the Russian Defence ministry said during a briefing. The attack was carried out on Thursday, February 16th.
“As a result of the strike, the supplies of fuel to the groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was disrupted, and the possibilities for the production of explosives, gunpowder and solid rocket fuel in Ukraine were significantly reduced,” the department said.
In addition, Russian air defence systems shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in the Kherson region near the village of Nikolskoye, destroyed nine drones in the Donbass republics, intercepted a HARM anti-radar missile and three HIMARS shells.
For almost a year since the start of the Russian military operation, the Ministry of Defence has reported the destruction of 385 aircraft, 210 helicopters, 7,900 tanks and other armoured vehicles, more than 1,000 MLRS, 4,100 field artillery pieces and other equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz knew in advance about US President Joe Biden's plans to punish the German people by exploding the Nord Stream pipelines. This knowledge will lead to Scholz's political death