Kakhovka water reservoir blocking may trigger nuclear catastrophe

The Kyiv authorities should immediately restore water supplies to the Kakhovka water reservoir. The water from the reservoir is used to cool nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region said.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian President Zelensky does not want to stop playing "dangerous games" around the nuclear power plant and now decided to block the water supply to it.

"A cascade of at least four hydroelectric power stations does not discharge water now. It's time the Zelensky regime should stop this madness and restore the water balance of the reservoir,” Rogov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

A critical drop in the water level will cause an ecological catastrophe, he said. The biggest danger lies in a possible interruption of the nuclear power plant cooling process. This may eventually lead to a nuclear disaster, Vladimir Rogov said.