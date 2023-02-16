World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kakhovka water reservoir blocking may trigger nuclear catastrophe

Incidents

The Kyiv authorities should immediately restore water supplies to the Kakhovka water reservoir. The water from the reservoir is used to cool nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region said.

Kakhovka water reservoir blocking may trigger nuclear catastrophe

According to Rogov, Ukrainian President Zelensky does not want to stop playing "dangerous games" around the nuclear power plant and now decided to block the water supply to it.

"A cascade of at least four hydroelectric power stations does not discharge water now. It's time the Zelensky regime should stop this madness and restore the water balance of the reservoir,” Rogov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

A critical drop in the water level will cause an ecological catastrophe, he said. The biggest danger lies in a possible interruption of the nuclear power plant cooling process. This may eventually lead to a nuclear disaster, Vladimir Rogov said.

"The IAEA, as well as international environmental and human rights organisations should work proactively in order to stop the crazed Kiev authorities," Rogov said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Why does Putin support Kyiv regime and let Russia sponsor it heavily?

Money does not stink, Putin said. As a matter of fact, money does stink, and in this particular case, the stench is strong.

A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime?
Moscow has secret plan not to let the West shackle Russia
Russia has secret plan ready for the West
Russian forces ready to start capturing settlements in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian military open fire at Russian doctors heading to Vuhledar for the wounded
A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime? Lyuba Lulko Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
War correspondent posts video of PMC Wagner fighter who was 'killed' with sledgehammer
Chechen President Kadyrov doesn't understand why Russia should discloses losses in Ukraine
Azov fighter arrested in Russia for trying to recruit young people
Azov fighter arrested in Russia for trying to recruit young people
Last materials
Russia adopts new law to protect Russian language from foreign words
Kakhovka water reservoir blocking may trigger nuclear catastrophe
PMC Wagner fighter reveals Ukraine's losses in Soledar
Muscovites rush to drug stores to snatch up Viagra
Vladislav Surkov answers four questions about Russia's special operation in Ukraine
A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime?
Moscow has secret plan not to let the West shackle Russia
Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia should not disclose losses in Ukraine
Azov fighter disguised as refugee arrested in Russia
Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy