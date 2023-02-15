Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements

The Russian Armed Forces will be gradually taking control of the settlements of the Kharkiv region that they had under control before September, the head of the regional administration Vitaly Ganchev said, RIA Novosti reports.

"All settlements that were under the control of our forces before September will be gradually liberated,” Ganchev said, noting that Russia already controls as many as 20 settlements.

Earlier, Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of We Are Together with Russia movement, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would attempt to try to cut the land corridor to Crimea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will carry out an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region for the purpose, he added.