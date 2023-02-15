World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces will be gradually taking control of the settlements of the Kharkiv region that they had under control before September, the head of the regional administration Vitaly Ganchev said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements

"All settlements that were under the control of our forces before September will be gradually liberated,” Ganchev said, noting that Russia already controls as many as 20 settlements.

Earlier, Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of We Are Together with Russia movement, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would attempt to try to cut the land corridor to Crimea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will carry out an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region for the purpose, he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Norway says Russian warships go on missions with nuclear weapons on board

Warships of the Russian Northern Fleet started going to sea with tactical nuclear weapons on board for the first time in 30 years, the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS) said

Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board
The West will lose faith in Zelensky if he loses Bakhmut
Zelensky may lose the support of the West should Ukraine suffer great losses in Bakhmut
Russian Defence Ministry reports heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian and Ukrainian footballers fight at Turkish hotel
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine intends to accuse Russia of radioactive contamination of 'occupied territories'
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Last materials
Azov fighter disguised as refugee arrested in Russia
Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements
PMC Wagner fighter 'killed' with sledgehammer appears to be alive and well
Ukrainian soldiers shoot group of Russian doctors near Vuhledar
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Ukraine works to hold Russia accountable for alleged radioactive provocation
The West will lose faith in Zelensky if he loses Bakhmut
Russian Defence Ministry reports Ukraine's losses in Donetsk direction
Mass brawl sparks between Russian and Ukrainian footballers at hotel in Turkey
Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy