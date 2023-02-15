Ukrainian soldiers shoot group of Russian doctors near Vuhledar

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot a group of doctors as the latter were heading to the city of Vuhledar to evacuate the wounded, Yan Gagin, adviser to acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said, TASS reports.

"Another inhuman act of the Ukrainian side that comes contrary to international conventions. This time they shot a group of doctors who were going to pick up the wounded. This happened in the area of Vuhledar,” he said.

Medical service marks did not stop the Ukrainian military, the official said. According to him, there were other incidents when the Ukrainian troops attempted to attack doctors. As a rule, the Ukrainians use drones to detect targets.

Earlier it became known that Russian military doctors became a target for pinpoint attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers used Polish silent 60-mm mortars that operate in conjunction with Ukrainian drones.

"It appears that the enemy considers doctors as a priority target before targeting everyone else,” a member of the mobile medical group of the Special Forces Medical Detachment said.

Putin informed about attack on doctors

Russian President Putin receives all information online, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether Putin was informed about the attack on the group of medical specialists near Vuhledar.

Peskov also stressed that Russian diplomats try to draw other countries' attention to the violation of international rules by the Kyiv regime.