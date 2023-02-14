Russian Defence Ministry reports Ukraine's losses in Donetsk direction

Over the past day, the Russian troops have eliminated more than 60 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defenсe Ministry told reporters on February 14.

According to the defenсe department, the offensive was carried out by the Southern Group of the Armed Forces of Russia. As a result of the attack, more than 60 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed. Four vehicles, four Msta-B howitzers and a Grad multiple rocket launcher system were destroyed as well.

"A hangar with military equipment of the 110th mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the settlement of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)," the ministry said.

A day earlier, the Russian Armed Forces in the South-Donetsk direction inflicted fire damage on places of accumulation of Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Prechistovka and Vuhledar in the DPR.

Russian forces destroy 93 Ukrainian artillery units in one day

Russian army aviation, missile forces and artillery defeated 93 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 108 districts in a day, the department also said on Feb. 14.

Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) shot down a MiG-29 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force, the Defence Ministry added. Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 385 aircraft and 208 helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed.

Center Grouping of the Russian troops struck positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the settlements of Terny and Krasny Lyman of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as near Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Defence Ministry of Defense said.

According to him, as a result of air strikes and the use of artillery and heavy flamethrowers of the Russian Armed Forces, up to 100 enemy fighters were eliminated. In addition, three armoured vehicles, two vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher were destroyed. Two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully destroyed in Kherson region and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Russian air defences intercept four HIMARS shells

Russian air defence systems intercepted four HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) shells in one day, the Defence Ministry said.

The military department added that in the last 24 hours seven Ukrainian drones were destroyed in different areas of Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia region. In total, the Russian forces have destroyed as many as 3,121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation. Russian Defence Ministry reports Ukraine's losses in Donetsk direction