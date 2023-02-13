Russian forces destroy repairs workshop, take control of more settlements in DPR

Russia reports Ukraine's losses in Kransy Lyman direction

The Russian army inflicted a fire defeat on forces and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in areas of the settlements of Prechistovka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters on February 13.

The department representative noted that more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed.

The Russian forces also destroyed the point of restoration of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Russia's Centre grouping of troops used artillery and heavy flamethrower systems to destroy more than 80 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasny Lyman direction, Konashenkov also said.

The defense ministry clarified that the strikes were carried out in the areas of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as in Chervona Dibrova, Chervonopopovka, Kuzmino and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

In addition, the Ukrainian side lost three armoured combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer in one day.

Meanwhile, volunteers of assault units took control of the village of Krasnaya Gora in the Donetsk People's Republic, Igor Konashenkov also said.