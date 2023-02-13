Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet

Another video of the alleged execution of a fighter of private military company Wagner appeared on the Internet. The video appears on Grey Zone Telegram channel, which is associated with PMC Wagner.

The caption to the video identifies the victim as 44-year-old Dmitry Yakushchenko. The man was born in Crimea and was repeatedly tried, including for robbery and murder.

While serving his 19-year sentence, the convict was recruited into the ranks of the PMC, but four days after arriving at the front, he took the side of the enemy.

"If someone has an opportunity to leave, it's better to leave,” Yakushchenko said in a video that was made in Ukrainian captivity. He also admitted that he originally planned to escape.

Subsequently, the channel shows another video, in which the fighter is sitting on the floor, and his head is taped to an "anvil" of concrete bars. An unidentified man in camouflage holding a sledgehammer in his hands is seen standing behind him.

Yakushchenko says that he was in the Dnieper when he was hit to the head. He lost consciousness and woke up in a basement, where he was told that he "would be judged."

Afterwards, the man who was standing behind him hits the victim on the head with a sledgehammer.