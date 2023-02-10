World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian forces try to land on Dnieper's left bank in Kherson

The Russian military thwarted the landing operation of Ukrainian saboteurs as they tried to reach the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, the Russian Defence Ministry said in its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian forces try to land on Dnieper's left bank in Kherson

The sabotage group was detected from a reconnaissance drone in the Kherson region. Officers transmitted coordinates of the possible landing area to the command post of the battalion, after which the saboteurs were destroyed with the use of light weapons.

"In order to prevent enemy units from approaching the water's edge, Russian soldiers periodically open disturbing fire on the opposite bank," the ministry said.

On November 9, 2022, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to pull back the Russian troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper. Then commander of the special operation, General Sergei Surovikin, said that in the face of an increased threat of shelling and destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station, it would be reasonable to pull back from the left bank and take up defence along the eastern bank of the river.

