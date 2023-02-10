World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kyiv deploys extra forces to Vuhledar, locals being evacuated

Incidents

The Russian military entrenched themselves in the southern part of the city of Vuhledar, but Kyiv continues redeploying additional forces to the city, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said, RIA Novosti reports.

Kyiv deploys extra forces to Vuhledar, locals being evacuated

Vuhledar is one of the hot directions at present time, he said. The plans of the Russian forces have not changed, he added.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the destruction of up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen in the southern Donetsk direction, in the area of ​​the settlements of Vuhledar and Vodiane. A tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armoured fighting vehicles wee destroyed as well.

Meanwhile, the Russian forces started evacuating residents of Vuhledar to the settlement of Volnovakha, Denis Pushilin told reporters.

According to him, there are about 1,400 civilians in Vuhledar, and some of them have already been evacuated.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
USA will not get away with Nord Stream bombings, Russian official says

The US authorities will face consequences due to information about Washington's involvement in the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said

Russia says US will face consequences for Nord Stream bombings
Supplies of Western fighter jets and long-ranger weapons to Ukraine resolved
Kyiv says questions related to supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine have been resolved
Another video appears showing Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian POWs
Ukraine Intervention: So Putin Walks into a Bar…
Ukraine Intervention: So Putin Walks into a Bar… Guy Somerset Whatever Vova wants, Vova doesn't get Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one John V.
Putin to foreign brands that left Russian market: All the best!
US fears Russia's Poseidon drones as weapons of Apocalypse
German analyst: Western sanctions against Russia fail completely
German analyst: Western sanctions against Russia fail completely
Last materials
Kyiv deploys extra forces to Vuhledar, locals being evacuated
Moldova confirms violation of airspace by rocket
Group of Ukrainian drones try to attack Russian airport twice
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine's military facilities and energy system
Moscow does not believe Ukraine will not strike deep inside Russian territory
UK readies to cross the red line that USA does not dare to cross
Ukraine Intervention: So Putin Walks into a Bar…
Whatever Vova wants, Vova doesn't get
Supplies of Western fighter jets and long-ranger weapons to Ukraine resolved
Putin wishes all the best to all foreign brand that left Russian market
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy