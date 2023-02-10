Kyiv deploys extra forces to Vuhledar, locals being evacuated

The Russian military entrenched themselves in the southern part of the city of Vuhledar, but Kyiv continues redeploying additional forces to the city, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said, RIA Novosti reports.

Vuhledar is one of the hot directions at present time, he said. The plans of the Russian forces have not changed, he added.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the destruction of up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen in the southern Donetsk direction, in the area of ​​the settlements of Vuhledar and Vodiane. A tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armoured fighting vehicles wee destroyed as well.

Meanwhile, the Russian forces started evacuating residents of Vuhledar to the settlement of Volnovakha, Denis Pushilin told reporters.

According to him, there are about 1,400 civilians in Vuhledar, and some of them have already been evacuated.