Group of Ukrainian drones try to attack Russian airport twice

A group of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the Bryansk International Airport in Russia for the second time, Mash Telegram channel reports.

According to the channel, drones with explosives were launched towards the Bryansk airport on the morning of Friday, February 10. Ukrainian drones were moving at low altitude. Russian air defence systems detected and destroyed them.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident. No damage was reported either.

On February 9, air defence systems shot down ten drones in the Bryansk region. No one was injured.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
